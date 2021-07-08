Man wanted for public indecency incident in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 39-year-old Berrino McClary in reference to a public indecency incident.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of Robert C. Daniel Parkway on Thursday, June 24th. McClary my be driving a white 2014 Mercedes-Benz 550 4Matic with a South Carolina tag.

If you have any information concerning McClary or the incident, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.