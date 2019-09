AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for public indecency.

39-year-old Shawn Lamar Brown is wanted for Felony Public Indecency.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Starbucks on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road on March 17th.

Brown is known to frequent the areas of Peach Orchard Road and Windsor Spring Road.

If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080