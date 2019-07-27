Man wanted for possible involvement in Laney Walker neighborhood shooting in March

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help finding a man they believe to be involved in a shooting back in March. Investigators said William Hatchett is wanted for aggravated assault for his involvement in a shooting that happened March 4 at Hall and King Streets. He is known to frequent Hall Street and High Street neighborhoods and is considered armed and dangerous. Hatchett is 5’10” and weighs 250lbs.

Anyone with information should contact Inv. Sean Morrow (706) 432-5281, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

(706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.