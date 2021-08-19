Man wanted for negotiating a false check on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County Sherriff’s Office deputies are searching for Jessie Brown, age 59.

Brown is wanted for negotiating a false check which occurred on August 5th, 2021 at Synovus Bank in Augusta, GA..

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

Brown is homeless and has been seen panhandling in the area of Washington Rd. and I-20.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. Michael Hucko at (706) 821-1088, or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.