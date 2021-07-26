Man wanted for aggravated battery at Discotheque Lounge in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are searching for a man wanted for an aggravated battery incident at the Discotheque Lounge on May 1st.

The man is 6’05” in height and weighs 300 lbs. He is bald with a dark colored beard with slight graying in the chin area.

If you have any information on who this man is or his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Lucas Heise or any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1415 or at 706-821-1080.