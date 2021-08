AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for 33-year-old Travis Lamar Roberts.

Roberts is wanted for an aggravated assault incident that occurred on the 3500 block of Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta on Friday, July 30.

If you have nay information on Roberts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020.