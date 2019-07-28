Man wanted for aggravated assault in South Augusta

RCSO is looking for this man, who is wanted for aggravated assault.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a man investigators say was involved in an aggravated assault incident. It happened Sunday at Charlestowne South Apartments on Lumpkin Road. Darren Bovian is wanted and is known to frequent the Georgetown Drive area.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator Ashley Syria at (706) 821-1070, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)-821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.