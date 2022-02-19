Man wanted for aggravated assault in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports 26-year-old Sheronne Harris is wanted for an Aggravated Assault incident that happened on the 3100 block of Spicewood Drive. The incident happened Friday. Harris was last seen fleeing west on foot from the aforementioned location. He is described as 6’01” and 150 pounds. Harris should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities said warrants are on file.

Any one with any information on the suspect should contact Inv. Terry Bale at 706-821-1454, or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.