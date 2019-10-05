Man wanted for aggravated assault, false imprisonment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating Keith Kennard Reese. The 41-year-old man is wanted for an Aggravated Assault and False Imprisonment that happened on the 1000 block of Alexander Drive on Friday. Authorities said Reese has active warrants on him and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is 5’11, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Reese, should contact Inv. Walter McNeil at (706) 821-1078, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.