Man arrested after threatening to shoot and kill girlfriend

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says a man put gun to his girlfriend’s head and threatened to kill her.

Per an incident report, Curtis Proctor and the woman left an Augusta nightclub when they started to argue.

Proctor allegedly drove to a remote area in Burke County and begin to pull to woman’s hair so hard, some of it came out.

The said Proctor pulled out a gun, put it to her head, and threatened to kill her.

The couple went back to their Columbia County home, where the fighting continued.

The report goes on to say Proctor grabbed her hair and dragged her to a bedroom, then grabbed her arms causing injuries, and begin to choke her again.

Following the incident, Proctor threatened to kill the victim and himself if she called the police.

He’s charged with Aggravated Assault.

