NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Several people experienced flooding off Stevens Creek Thursday. “It is crested and it looked like it’s gonna stay for a while,” Bill Smith told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. He’s been living in the area for nearly 30 years. There’s flooding from time to time, but this is the worst he’s ever seen. “Before we just move everything we have, from near the near the creek edge.”

“The big horse trough that my wife has stuff planted was on the other side of my pond, it just floated over here,” he said. The pond looks like a river, his garden is underwater, and his driveway is covered. He even had to tie a shed to a tree because it was floating.

Thursday morning, Edgefield County Emergency Management said the creek was rising nearly ¼ an inch every hour. It was expected to continue growing for the next few hours before finally subsiding.

“Right at that bell, it’s about five foot deep and it goes almost to the swing down there,” he showed Shawn. “It’s floated in the water. That little outhouse is actually my pump house for the irrigation for all this,” he added.

While Smith waits for the water to recede, he’s thinking about Masters’ week. “We have company. We ask ’em not to use the toilet as much ,” he laughed. “We have septic tank and it’s under water, he laughed again. But everything’s going to be fine.”

We’re still working to learn when the water will recede.