AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 12:35am, Richmond County Deputies responded to a residence on South Kensington Drive, off of Deans Bridge Road, in reference to a disturbance.

After arriving on the scene, Deputies encountered a male subject who was being combative and attempted to take him into custody.

During the encounter, a Deputy deployed his taser to subdue the subject and he was taken into custody.

Afterwards, the subject became unresponsive and Deputies began performing CPR.

Augusta Fire Department and EMS also responded to the scene and continued to perform CPR but were unsuccessful.

The subject was pronounced deceased on the scene at 2:34am.

At the request of the Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene where the investigation was turned over to them.

The Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division will be conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

One Deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.