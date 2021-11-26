Man stabbed with kitchen knife on Thanksgiving Day; suspect facing charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A man is facing charges following a stabbing at a trailer park on Thanksgiving Day in Augusta. Authorities say the incident happened at 1 a.m. Thursday, November 25 in the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Road.

Twenty-seven-year-old Charlie Edward Brown, Junior is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. He’s accused of stabbing a man with a black and silver kitchen knife in his torso multiple times. He’s currently being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Meanwhile, the victim is in critical condition at Augusta University Medical Center.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.