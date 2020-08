AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is recovering after being shot in the thigh.

25-year old Keon Hodge says he and another man went to Blum street to check on his brother. When they got to the home the brother was not there, but someone came out of the home yelling “now what” and began shooting.

Hodge was hit in the thigh.

The two me ran to Spruce Street and called police.

No word on suspects or a motive.