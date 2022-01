AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are investigating a shooting on Ramsgate Drive.

Deputies responded to the a call at 10:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Ramsgate Dr in reference to a gunshot victim.

When deputies got to the scene, they located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and one female is being detained.

Investigators are on scene and no further information will be released at this time.