Man shot to death in Aiken on Dillon Avenue

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an Aiken man following a shooting Wednesday evening.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

The shooting happened just after 6:00 pm in a home on the 800 block of Dillon Avenue.

The victim, 22-year-old Jamar Q. Bush, was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Bush will be autopsied in Newberry Friday morning. SLED and The Aiken Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident.