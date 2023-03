AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.

On Saturday, March 25 at 10 p.m. investigators responded to America’s Best Value Inn on Dean Bridge Rd following a shooting.

Deputies learned a male was standing on the balcony when he was hit by someone with a rifle. That person then shot the victim once in the hand.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word on his condition.