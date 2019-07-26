Man sentenced to 27 years for deadly 2014 Denmark shooting

A judge has sentenced a CSRA man to 27 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing a man in Denmark in 2014.

Xavier Maurice Washington, 28, of Blackville pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to Solicitor J. Strom Thurmond.

Authorities say he and Brandon Ranell Priester, 32, of Blackville, met three people for a drug transaction on March 29, 2014. We’re told the pair robbed the men and shot inside of their vehicle. William Pearson died in that shooting. Another male was injured.

“Drugs and gun violence go hand-in-hand, and this is yet another example of that deadly combination,” Solicitor Thurmond told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “We remain committed to aggressively prosecuting violent criminals plaguing our communities, and thank SLED for their diligent work in this investigation,” he added.

Charges against Priester and another man believed to have shot and injured someone with Washington and Priester at the time of the incident are still pending, Solicitor Thurmond confirmed.

Meanwhile, Washington is currently in jail in Georgia on several unrelated crimes. He’s expected to be released by 2022 and then transferred to South Carolina to serve this sentence.