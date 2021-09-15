Man sentenced for using stolen ID to vote, get benefits

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 72-year-old man who used a stolen identity to vote and get government benefits has been sentenced to six months in prison and six months of house arrest.

Eric Nyembe Casey was also ordered Tuesday to repay $76,389.

Casey, who is originally from South Africa, pleaded guilty in May to two counts of stealing government funds.

He admitted that he started using the stolen identity in 2006.

He obtained driver’s licenses in Missouri and Georgia, collected benefits such as Medicaid and food stamps and voted in elections in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Casey even put the victim’s name on some of his children’s birth certificates and medical records.