SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) — A robbery is under investigation in Saluda.

Authorities say on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, a robbery took place in the Town of Saluda at CVS.

The suspect took cash from the register and then fled on foot.

He’s described as a black male wearing black pants, black hoodie, red hat, and red shoes.

If you have any information, contact the Saluda Police Department or the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.