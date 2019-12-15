Man robbed in North Augusta parking lot; authorities searching for suspects

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — North Augusta Public Safety is investigating a robbery of a person.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 15 in the Pizza Hut parking lot at the corner of Georgia Ave and 5 Notch Road.

Investigators say the victim said that he was walking from a home on Marion Ave to the store when the incident took place, according to Lt. Clay Swann. Officials gave us a vague description of the suspects but we’re told three males were involved. The alleged getaway car is a red 4-door vehicle, Lt. Swann added.

An unknown amount of money was taken during the incident.

NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk was there when a number of investigators were looking for clues near the Pizza Hut parking lot.

One officer was seen looking for clues on the ground. About seven North Augusta Public Safety vehicles in total were there.

The scene cleared up just before 10:30 a.m.

No suspects have been arrested.

If you have any information, contact police.