Man recovering following incident involving authorities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A man is recovering at a local hospital following an incident involving authorities in Augusta Friday night.

Authorities say just before 9 p.m. on Friday, November 29, Trooper Richard Justice conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord on Broad Street for failure to maintain lane.

The vehicle initiated a pursuit that traveled west on Broad St. The driver, later identified as Terrell Beatty, 25, of Hepzibah, made a right onto Crawford Ave and struck a curb, disabling the vehicle.

“Mr. Beatty darted from the side of a building and ran into the right side of Trooper Justice’s patrol vehicle,” according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 25-year-old is now facing failure to maintain lane, DUI, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude, pedestrian must not dart out in traffic, and possession of marijuana charges. We’re told he has outstanding felony warrants from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Troop E Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

A viewer sent a video reportedly showing the moments after Beatty was struck. At last check, more than 600 people are comments on Facebook about the incident.