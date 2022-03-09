ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Investigators sat a man has been shot and killed in the same Orangeburg home where a 2-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound to the head five months ago.

Police say 47-year-old John Henry Butler was killed Sunday by a man who came to the door of the home with a gun.

Investigators aren’t saying if they think Butler’s death might be related to the killing of Zy’on Sa’eed Randolph in the same home in October.

The boy’s mother said her son was in bed with her when she heard a noise and then found the boy on the floor bleeding from the head, police said.

No arrests have been made in either killing.