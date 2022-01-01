Man killed in fatal car crash in Barnwell County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Barnwell County.

The incident happened at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, December 30 on Highway 278 near Poplar Road.
Troopers the driver of a Dodge Charger went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and struck the victim, later identified as Melvin Schrock, 76, of Barnwell.

Both men were wearing seatbelts. The 76-year-old died at the scene.

The other man involved was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

His condition is not unknown.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories