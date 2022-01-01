Man killed in fatal car crash in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Barnwell County.

The incident happened at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, December 30 on Highway 278 near Poplar Road.

Troopers the driver of a Dodge Charger went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and struck the victim, later identified as Melvin Schrock, 76, of Barnwell.

Both men were wearing seatbelts. The 76-year-old died at the scene.

The other man involved was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

His condition is not unknown.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.