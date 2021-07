AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man involved in an accident on Barton Chapel Road.

35-year-old Derrell McCrary was driving on Barton Chapel Road and Glenn Hills Drive when he collided with a stopped pickup truck on Barton Chapel Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:00 am. McCrary was transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.