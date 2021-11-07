Man killed following crash involving tractor-trailer in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Edgefield County.

The victim is identified as William Allen Turner, III, 26, of Troy, South Carolina.

Troopers say on Sunday, November 7 at 4 a.m., Turner, while traveling south on SC 121, crossed the centerline, striking the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling north head-on. The 26-year-old was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The truck driver, also wearing a seatbelt, was uninjured.

