Man killed after tree limb falls on him at work site

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An employee of a local tree company is dead following an incident involving a tree.

Authorities say employees of the business were in a yard on McClure Road in West Augusta, Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. when the incident took place.

The victim, later identified as Horace Neal Blalock, 38, of Augusta, was holding a line for a someone climbing a tree when that person fell and Blalock was struck by the limb the climber was cutting.

The climber was reportedly uninjured but Blalock was taken to Augusta University ER and later transferred to Shock Trauma. He was later pronounced dead. Officials say the 38-year-old died from blunt force trauma.

An autopsy will be performed by the GBI since this was a workplace fatality.