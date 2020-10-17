Man involved in car crash leaves vehicle and gets hit by two others cars, dies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reports it launched an investigation into a fatal pedestrian hit.
It happened Saturday morning on Deans Bridge Road at Murphy Road. The victim was involved in a car crash earlier at Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road. After that crash, the victim got out of his vehicle and began walking south on Deans Bridge Road. He was hit by a vehicle traveling south in the right lane. A second vehicle traveling southbound in the left lane also hit the victim. 39-year-old Edward Thomas, of Augusta, died at the scene just before 7:00 a.m. No autopsy will be done.