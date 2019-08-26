Man injured in shooting in Allendale, SC

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a shooting incident.

On Sunday, August 25 at approximately 10 p.m., Allendale Police responded to the 100 block of King Street in reference to a shooting. Police found a 25-year-old with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left side of his body. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

“At this time, it is unknown where the incident took place and no other details are available,” authorities said.

If you have any information, contact the Allendale Police Department at 803-584-2178 or call the tip line at 803-584-4357.