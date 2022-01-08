Man injured, another facing charges following shooting at Old Warrenton Studios

WARRENTON, Ga. (WJBF) — The GBI and Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a shooting at Old Warrenton Studios in Warrenton.

Jason Owen, 25, of Akron, Ohio, is charged with one count of reckless conduct and is being held in the McDuffie County Jail in Thomson, Georgia.

Authorities say on Friday, January 7, at 4:07 p.m., Warren County 911 received a call about a person being shot at Old Warrenton Studios in the 500 block of Ranger Road. Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found that Joseph Eckert, 21, of Marietta, Georgia, had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Eckert was taken by EMS to a medical facility in Augusta where he is being treated.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist with the investigation. Preliminary information revealed that Owen and Eckert were participants in a live role-play event that was taking place at Old Warrenton Studios. A group identified as Chernobyl Milisim had rented the studio to produce a video for their YouTube channel that involved at least 20 participants. The shooting incident happened before any filming and only involved Owen and Eckert.

