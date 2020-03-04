2 arrested in Barton Village following chase in Augusta

#UPDATE | 11:40am | March 4, 2020, (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after a chase.

It started out on Walton Way and Crawford Avenue when a deputy attempted a traffic stop after the suspects ran a red light. Authorities say the driver, 18-year-old Stephen Dotson, failed to stop and led officers to Barton Village. Dotson and his passenger, 18-year-old William Lesain, got out of the car and ran.

Officers say the men were also seen throwing weapons out of the car at North Leg Road and Gordon Highway. Two guns were found and one of them was stolen.

Both men face weapons charges and the driver faces a traffic charge. No one was hurt during the chase.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 is in Barton Village in Augusta where there’s heavy police presence.

We have a crew at the intersection of Amsterdam Drive and Brussells Street.

Pictures show a man being taken into custody by the RCSO for reasons unknown at this time.

