Man found shot and killed inside New Ellenton, S.C., home

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are currently working the shooting death of a man in Aiken County Wednesday morning.

Just past midnight, deputies were called to the 600 block of Moon Shadow Street for reports of shots fired.

A second 911caller told dispatchers that there was deceased male at the home.

A New Ellenton police officer found the victim on the floor of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are currently working this investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The ACSO asks that if anyone has any information that would support this investigation, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office as (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.