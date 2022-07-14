AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The District Attorney’s Office has announced Maurice Ladell Jenkins has been found guilty of Felony Murder after beating and shooting his roommate.

In May of 2018, Joaquin Ruiz-Figueroa, the victim, got into an altercation with his roommates, Keith Andrew Kearney and Maurice Jenkins. Both Jenkins and Kearney savagely beat the victim with their fists, a baseball bat, and a large automotive tool.

With the victim, Figueroa, clinging to consciousness, Jenkins stood over him, pulled out a 2-shot derringer pistol, and shot the victim two times in the head at close range. The two killers, Jenkins and Kearney, then rolled the victim up into a tarp and dragged his body into the edge of the woods where they left him.

Co-Defendant Kearney, who died of cancer while awaiting trial in 2020, called his brother and told what happened. The brother called 911, sparking an investigation and the eventual arrests.

After 4 days of trial, a Richmond County Jury found Jenkins guilty of Felony Murder and Possession of a Firearm. This case was expertly tried by Deputy Chief of Special Victims, Deshala Dixon, and her co-counsel ADA Tracell Peace-Nichols. DA Investigator Allison Foster, Legal Assistant Carmen Chang, and Victim Advocate Katelynn Chason assisted the trial team to make this victory possible.