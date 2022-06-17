WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The man accused of shooting death of 19 year old T’Rique McCullough has been found guilty.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Vernon Rhodes, Jr. was found guilty by the jury of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Possession of a Firearm, and 4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

According to the D.A.’s office, Rhodes has been sentenced to life in prison PLUS 25 years.

According to authorities, this incident was the act of an ongoing feud between two rival gangs.

Investigators say Rhodes believed McCullough was associated with the rival gang who was responsible for the killing of Tybrelyn Kelly on June 23th, 2019.

It was then on July 4th, 2019, Rhodes drove to Briarwood Apartments and shot McCullough in front of family and friends.

Neither McCullough nor Kelly were gang members.