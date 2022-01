WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway after a man was discovered in Waynesboro.

Authorities say that on Thursday, January 27 at 11:21 a.m., the Waynesboro Police Department responded to Pizza Hut on North Liberty Street in reference to a suspicious situation.

Officers found 38-year-old Shannon Johnson dead inside a vehicle. Authorities are working to determine his cause of death.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.