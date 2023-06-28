AIKEN, S.C. – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating after the body of a male was found in the woods off University Lane in Aiken.

According to the ACCO, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 just before 5:00 p.m. two USC Aiken students discovered the body while walking through the woods.

Ables says due to advance decomposition, positive identification will be pending further investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Newberry.

The Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.