Man facing murder charges in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead and another one facing charges following an incident in Allendale, South Carolina.

State investigators arrested Craig Martell Priester, 40, on Saturday, December 18 for a murder that took place in Allendale on Friday, December 17. He is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Allendale Police Department requested SLED to handle the investigation.

He’s being held at the Allendale County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Meanwhile, we’re working to learn the victim’s identity from the Allendale County Coroner’s Office.

