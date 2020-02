WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities in Willison, South Carolina arrested a man in connection with a 2019 murder.

Herman Hakem Hosey, 22, was arrested Friday, January 31.

He’s charged with murder and armed robbery following an incident on Lisa Street, in the Sugar Hill area of Williston, on Sunday, March 24.

Steven Ansley, 22, was found shot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.