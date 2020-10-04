Man dies in motorcycle crash on I-20

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office reports a man died after a motorcycle crash on I-20.

The coroner was actually called to Augusta University Medical Center Saturday.

75-year-old Richard Schadle, of Blanchard Road, died just after 5:00 p.m. The crash happened an hour earlier on I-20 in the west bound lane at the 10 mile marker. Schadle was riding his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he ran off the right side of the interstate and hit the guardrail.

Toxicology analysis are pending. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.