AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Trenton man has died 10 days after being involved in a two-vehicle accident, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

According to officials, 87-year-old Michael Moran, was pronounced deceased at Augusta University Medical Center on September 23rd, from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on September 13th, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Wagener Road at

Hatchaway Bridge Road.

Moran was the restrained driver of a 2017 Subaru SUV and attempted to make a left turn onto Wagener Road from Hatchaway Bridge Road. Moran pulled into the path of a 2007 Dodge Caliber that was traveling eastward on Wagener Road, causing the Dodge to hit the driver side of the Subaru.

The Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.