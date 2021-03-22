Man dies after police tasing due to combative behavior, claims he was high

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People in one neighborhood in Aiken County reacted to an in-custody death that happened over the weekend.

It involved deputies with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. SLED is now investigating after a man arrested in Graniteville became combative.

Neighbors told NewsChannel 6 that on Thursday evening you could see a man standing in a very busy intersection. Cars were lined up and he was asking drivers to call the police.

“Crazy. I just came out to check my mail and I was like what the heck?”

Many people in Graniteville learned later about what Barb Sexton saw happen Thursday evening. Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 7 o’clock, deputies went to Marshall and Ergle Streets because a man was standing in the middle of the road interrupting traffic. The incident report states that man was 31-year-old Exzabian Myers. And that day he told deputies he was high. But after he was handcuffed, officers said he began to resist arrest, running into traffic, thrusting his body and kicking. Deputies used a taser and even issued NARCAN. But inside the cop car, Myers hit his head against the partition and kicked at the window.

Sexton told us, “Two sheriff’s cars there. And there was a gentleman on the ground and the back seat. They had him handcuffed and when they noticed I was standing here they pulled the guy in, folded his legs up, shut the door and took off back that way.”

Sexton was watching all this play out in the parking area of Trophies Unlimited. That’s where deputies pulled over to contain Myers.

“It was scary because we weren’t exactly sure when it happened,” said Trophies Unlimited Manager Tami Jay. “So, it was like is it still going on? Is somebody still out there?”

The store was closed. But Jay said she and neighbors were on alert.

“I was very careful to look around and look around outside and make sure that nothing was going on,” she explained. “I would have hoped that had it been something that we needed to be aware of that they would have gotten in touch with us.”

Deputies never made it to the detention center with Myers. Instead, they took him to the hospital. He died two days later.

Jay added, “Things just don’t seem so strange anymore in these strange times.”

We did make contact with the victim’s family. They live not far from the intersection Myers stood in Thursday, but they chose not to speak at this time.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps