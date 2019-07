AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man has died after being shot.

The incident happened around 4:00am on the 19-hundred block of Wylie Drive off Old Louisville Road.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at Augusta University Medical Center at 5:40am.

