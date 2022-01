AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta.

Authorities say the incident happened Sunday, January 30 at 1:57 a.m. at Club 706 on Deans Bridge Road. The victim is identified as Kevin Xavier Coatney, 20, of Augusta.

According to the coroner, Coatney was shot at least once. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the GBI Lab.