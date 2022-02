ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Allendale County.

Troopers say the incident, involving one vehicle, took place on Saturday, February 26 at around 2 p.m.

The driver was headed north on Cohens Bluff Landing Road when he overturned and was thrown from his bike. He died at the scene.

We’re working to learn the victim’s identity.