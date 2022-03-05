AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Augusta.

The victim is identified as Jarrad Quarles, 31, of Augusta.

On Saturday, March 5 at 2:27 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Central Avenue following a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident. Authorities say Quarles was traveling west on Central Avenue, left the road, and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Quarles was pronounced dead at the scene.

