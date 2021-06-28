Man dead after shooting on Ballpark Road in Barnwell

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – Barnwell Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Ballpark Rd. area in reference to a shooting Monday night.

Upon arrival, deputies found a black man in the road with a gunshot wound. Barnwell Coroner Cato was called to the scene. The coroner then took the man to the morgue.

Details are limited at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Barnwell Sheriff’s Office at 803-541-1052. Or call Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.