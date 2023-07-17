COLUMBIA, S.C. – Inmate 43-year-old Jeriod John Price is back in custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections after his return from New York City Monday, July 17, 2023.

According to SCDC and SLED, agents traveled to New York to return Price from Rikers Island’s West Facility to South Carolina custody. He is now at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia.

Price is being housed in a single cell in SCDC’s most secure unit. He will remain there while the agency determines the best maximum-security prison for him to spend the remainder of his sentence. Any concerns about his safety will be addressed during the evaluation process.

He was released from prison March 15 after his 35-year sentence was reduced by court order to 19 years. The S.C. Supreme Court overturned the order reducing his sentence April 26.

Law enforcement had been searching for him until his arrest Monday morning in the Bronx. Price was convicted of murder in the 2002 shooting death of college football player Carl Smalls Jr.

SCDC and SLED thank the NYC Department of Correction for its help in this case.