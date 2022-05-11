COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of two sisters killed in their tiny South Carolina town in 2010 wants to know why the man who confessed to their slayings has suddenly shown back up in the community.

Court records show 43-year-old Joseph Brand was found incompetent to stand trial on two murder charges in 2012 and sent off to a state hospital to get treatment.

If his mental condition improved, he was supposed to return to jail and await trial. Instead, Brand showed up free in Kingstree a few months ago.

His charges are no longer listed in public records.