Man charged with murder in Saluda

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) — A man has been charged with murder following an incident in the town of Saluda.

Law Enforcement said that on August 19, at 6:39 a.m., the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an unconscious male on South Rudolph Street.

Officers found a deceased male in the woods behind the home. The victim suffered blunt trauma to the head and body.

Salvador Perez-Hernandez was nearby the incident location. He was covered with blood and later admitted to the murder while being interviewed by deputies.

He’s currently being held at the Saluda County Detention Center.

The Saluda Police Department and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.