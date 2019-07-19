Man charged with arson following fire in Bamberg County

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities arrested a Bamberg man in connection with a July 5 structure fire in Bamberg County.

Brandon Carlisle Brabham, 31, was charged with one count of second-degree arson.

On or about July 5, a fire took place at 6380 Char-Augusta Road in Bamberg, South Carolina.

Authorities say it was determined that the fire was intentionally set by an open flame applied to combustible materials inside of the location. The area of fire origin was located within the left side of the kitchen around the counters, according to arrest warrants from SLED.

The structure was designed as a venue for gatherings.

A search of the Brabham’s cell telephone records showed that he would have been near the area of the fire at approximately 3:30 a.m. on the morning of the fire.

In a previous interview, investigators said that he stated that the last time he was at the property was on Tuesday, July 2. He added that he did not visit the property until after the first was reported on the morning of July 4 at approximately 6:52 a.m. Brabham told authorities that he arrived home at approximately 3 a.m. and did not leave until approximately 6:45 a.m. when he road with his mother to take his son to day-care.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.